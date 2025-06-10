Mastering elegant bun styles: Tips and tricks
Bun hairstyles have been a fashion staple for centuries, combining elegance with practicality.
Be it a casual outing or a formal event, buns can be easily adjusted to suit any occasion.
Here's a look at some of the best bun styles, and how you can achieve them effortlessly.
Whether you want to go classic or modern, these tips will ensure you get the perfect bun every time.
Timeless style
The classic chignon
The chignon is a classic bun style that epitomizes sophistication. It features twisting the hair into a knot at the nape of the neck.
This is perfect for formal occasions and can be accented with pins or flowers for an additional touch of elegance.
For this look, begin by gathering your hair into a low ponytail, twist it around itself, and secure it with bobby pins.
Effortless look
Messy bun for casual days
The messy bun has got your back on those casual days when you don't want to put in much effort to keep your hair out of your face.
The effortlessly chic look complements any outfit perfectly.
Just pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist loosely around itself and secure with an elastic band or pins.
Modern elegance
Sleek top knot
The sleek top knot is a modern-day rendition of the classic bun placed high on the head.
This hairstyle lends a chic, yet modern, appearance perfect for work as well as social occasions.
For the hairdo, pull your hair up into a high ponytail, smooth out flyaways with gel or hairspray, twist the ponytail tightly around its base, and pin it securely.
Creative twist
Braided bun variations
Braided buns add that extra texture and interest to traditional styles by including braids into the bun's design itself.
There are dozens of variations, depending on your preference—from simple three-strand braids wrapped around low-buns to intricate fishtail braids woven through top knots—each giving a unique flair without compromising on elegance.