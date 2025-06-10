What's the story

From the dried berries of the Pimenta dioica plant, allspice is known for its one-of-a-kind flavor in cuisines. Apart from cooking, it can also benefit your health and home.

The spice, a kitchen essential, provides some surprising benefits for digestion, antioxidants, pain relief, immune support and skin health.

Here are five unexpected benefits of allspice that enhance wellness and daily life.