What's the story

Celebrity sunglasses are usually the trendsetters in the eyewear department, but their exorbitant price tags can be intimidating.

Luckily, you can steal the hot looks without burning a hole in your pocket.

By paying attention to details like shape, color, and brand alternatives, you can discover affordable options that resemble the latest celebrity styles.

Here's a guide with practical tips to nail a chic look with sunglasses on a budget that scream "in-vogue."