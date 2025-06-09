How to pick stylish sunglasses on a budget
What's the story
Celebrity sunglasses are usually the trendsetters in the eyewear department, but their exorbitant price tags can be intimidating.
Luckily, you can steal the hot looks without burning a hole in your pocket.
By paying attention to details like shape, color, and brand alternatives, you can discover affordable options that resemble the latest celebrity styles.
Here's a guide with practical tips to nail a chic look with sunglasses on a budget that scream "in-vogue."
Frame selection
Choose classic shapes
Classic shapes like aviators and wayfarers are timeless and often sported by celebs.
These styles are available everywhere, at any price point, so you're good for any budget.
Find frames that match your face shape, so they can complement your features while remaining trendy.
Countless inexpensive brands offer these iconic designs in sturdy materials, without sacrificing style.
Color choice
Opt for trendy colors
Celebrities love playing with bold colors when it comes to eyewear choices.
To get this trend on a budget, look for sunglasses in bright colors like red or blue from cheap brands.
You can also look for neutrals like black or tortoiseshell for a go-to option that stays stylish all year long.
Cheap retailers often refresh their collection with the latest color trends.
Brand alternatives
Explore affordable brands
While luxury brands rule celebrity wardrobes, many affordable labels serve similar styles for a fraction of the cost.
Research popular budget-friendly eyewear brands known for copying high-end designs without compromising on quality.
These alternatives give you a chance to wear celebrity-inspired looks while staying easy on the pocket.
Savings opportunities
Utilize online discounts
Online shopping sites always have discounts and offers for sunglasses that look like the ones worn by celebrities.
Subscribe to newsletters of opticians to get notified about sale events and exclusive deals.
Also, try buying in off-season when the prices drop considerably, so you can grab fashionable pieces at much lesser prices.