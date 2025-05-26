Effortless low-bun hairstyles for busy days
What's the story
Low-bun hairstyles are an ideal option for those who are constantly on-the-go. They make you look polished without spending much time.
These hairstyles are versatile, work for all occasions, and can be easily adjusted according to your hair type.
Be it for work, errands, or an event, a low bun can always be your trusty companion.
Here are five effortless low-bun hairstyles you can try.
Timeless style
Classic low bun
The classic low bun is as simple as it gets, yet so classy.
Just gather your hair at the nape of your neck and twist it in a bun. Secure it with some bobby pins or a hair tie.
The style is ideal for straight and wavy hair alike, and will suit professional environments and casual outings alike.
Casual look
Messy low bun
For a more laidback look, the messy low bun is perfect.
Start by loosely tying your hair into a ponytail at the nape of your neck.
Twist the ponytail into a bun but leave out a few strands for a nonchalant look.
This style adds volume and texture, making it perfect for casual hangouts or weekend outings.
Elegant twist
Braided low bun
The braided low bun hits the sweet spot of elegance and simplicity.
Simply braid two sections of hair on either side of your head and tie them up at the back in a bun at the nape of your neck.
Pin or tie them up with an elastic band.
This hairdo adds character to any outfit and is perfect for special occasions.
Chic option
Twisted low bun
A twisted low bun provides all the sophistication without any complexity.
Just divide your hair into two sections at the back of your head, twist each section separately and then wrap them around each other to make a bun at the nape of your neck.
Use bobby pins to secure it.
This style works best for medium to long hair.
Unique flair
Knotted low bun
The knotted low bun provides a unique spin on traditional styles by incorporating knots instead of twists or braids.
Part your hair evenly, then tie small knots along the length till you achieve the desired fullness near the neckline.
Pin the final knot if needed, depending on your hair's thickness from start to finish.