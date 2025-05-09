5 must-have scarves for every season
What's the story
Scarves are one of those versatile accessories that can transform any outfit.
Each of the various styles available offers a unique way to express your personal fashion sense.
Whether you're looking for something warm or just want to add a touch of elegance, scarves can be the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Here are five iconic scarf styles you could try this year.
Silk style
The classic silk scarf
The classic silk scarf is a timeless accessory, famous for its smooth texture and elegance. It can be worn around your neck, tied on a handbag, or even used as a headband.
Available in innumerable patterns and colors, silk scarves give you endless possibilities to style them.
They are lightweight yet warm enough to keep you cozy in winters, making them an ideal pick for casual/formal occasions.
Knit comfort
The cozy knit scarf
Knit scarves are ideal for the cold weather, thanks to their thick and warm fabric.
These scarves are available in different lengths and widths, so you can wrap them around your neck multiple times for added warmth.
Usually made from wool or acrylic materials, knit scarves offer comfort while adding texture to the outfit.
They go well with winter coats and jackets, making them a must-have in chilly seasons.
Infinity loop
The versatile infinity scarf
Infinity scarves come as loops, without ends, making them easy to wear without having to tie knots.
You can loop these scarves once or twice around neck depending on how snug you want them to be.
Available in variety of fabrics like cotton or wool blends, infinity scarves work well for both casual outings and polished looks, seamlessly combining style with functionality.
Cotton breeze
The lightweight cotton scarf
Cotton scarves provide breathability, making them ideal picks all year round, particularly in warmer months when thicker fabrics can feel suffocating on the skin's surface area exposed directly to sunlight rays.
Their lightweight nature permits easy layering over tops and dresses alike, adding a hint of flair without overpowering the ensemble's overall aesthetic appeal.
Pashmina elegance
The chic pashmina wrap
Pashmina wraps scream sophistication with their soft, luxurious feel.
They are usually made using fine cashmere fibers blended (sometimes) with silk to make them durable and add the sheen factor.
These wraps drape gorgeously across shoulders, serving the dual purpose of shawls for evening events when an extra layer is needed against cool breezes or air conditioning indoors alike.