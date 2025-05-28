What's the story

Going by the old saying, pencil skirts, teamed up with a tucked-in blouse, give you a polished look appropriate for work as well as casual outings.

And while the perfect combination makes you look stylish and comfortable, it is also the key to make the most out of the skirt.

Here, we take a look at five pencil skirt styles that do just that, focusing on your body type and personal style.