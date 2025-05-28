5 pencil skirts that look stunning with tucked-in blouses
What's the story
Going by the old saying, pencil skirts, teamed up with a tucked-in blouse, give you a polished look appropriate for work as well as casual outings.
And while the perfect combination makes you look stylish and comfortable, it is also the key to make the most out of the skirt.
Here, we take a look at five pencil skirt styles that do just that, focusing on your body type and personal style.
Timeless choice
Classic black pencil skirt
A classic black pencil skirt has to be a part of every wardrobe. It goes perfectly with almost any tucked-in blouse, making it a great pick for all occasions.
Be it a crisp white shirt or a colorful patterned blouse, black pencil skirt gives you a sleek silhouette that completes the look.
This timeless pick is the best choice for office-wear/formal events.
Flattering fit
High-waisted pencil skirt
High-waisted pencil skirts give you a flattering fit by accentuating the waistline and elongating the legs.
When you pair them with tucked-in blouses, they look super elegant for work environments and social gatherings.
Go for neutral colors like beige or navy to keep it versatile, so that you can mix and match with different tops effortlessly.
Bold statement
Printed pencil skirt
For the ones who want to make a bold statement, printed pencil skirts are an excellent option.
These skirts add a touch of visual interest to your outfit when paired with solid-colored, tucked-in blouses.
Opt for prints like floral or geometric patterns to showcase your personality without compromising on sophistication.
This combination works perfectly for creative workplaces or casual hangouts.
Casual appeal
Denim pencil skirt
Denim pencil skirts bring casual appeal without compromising on structure and style.
They can be teamed with lightweight blouses in soft fabrics like cotton or linen for relaxed yet chic looks ideal for weekends or informal gatherings.
The denim material adds texture without compromising on comfort, making it an ideal choice year-round.
Edgy style
Leather pencil skirt
Leather pencil skirts add an edgy element to your wardrobe when paired with tucked-in blouses made from softer materials like silk or chiffon.
Contrasting textures is a great way to add depth to outfits while ensuring they're stylishly balanced at all times.
They are perfectly suited towards evening events where you want something more daring than traditional options but still refined enough not to be over-the-top either way.