From hoops to pearls: 5 pieces to wear on repeat
What's the story
Jewelry has always been an integral part of fashion and influencers are the ones who set trends for many to follow.
While styles may change with seasons, some pieces never go out of fashion.
These evergreen jewelry items are a must-have in an influencer's collection, so that their style stays classic and elegant.
Here's looking at the types of jewelry influencers swear by to keep it timeless.
Pearls
Classic pearl necklaces
The pearl necklace has been a symbol of elegance for centuries.
No wonder influencers often prefer pearls for their versatility and ability to go with both casual and formal outfits.
Be it worn as a single strand or layered with other necklaces, pearls lend a hint of sophistication to any ensemble.
Hoops
Gold hoop earrings
Gold hoop earrings are another staple in an influencer's jewelry box.
Their simple yet bold design makes them appropriate for various occasions, from everyday wear to special events.
Available in different sizes and thicknesses, gold hoops can be paired with almost any outfit, making them the most versatile choice.
Studs
Diamond studs
Diamond stud earrings are a favorite of influencers for their subtle elegance.
These timeless pieces lend just the right amount of sparkle, complementing any look without overpowering it.
Perfect for daily wear or evening events, they can be worn alone or stacked with other jewelry. This brings versatility and sophistication to both casual and formal outfits.
Bracelets
Silver bracelets
Silver bracelets are a staple in achieving that sleek, modern look.
Influencers love mixing and matching a number of silver bracelets or pairing them with watches to amp up their look.
The neutral tone of silver blends these bracelets seamlessly with other jewelry, yet they have a presence of their own.
This makes sure silver bracelets can complement any attire without overpowering it, hence a go-to pick for versatile accessorizing.
Rings
Statement rings
Statement rings are a favorite among influencers who want to create an impact without going overboard with accessories.
These rings usually come with quirky designs or oversized gems that capture attention, without any effort.
Whether you wear them alone or with plainer rings, statement rings amp up any look with their personality and pizzazz.