Where to go for paramotoring: Top spots
What's the story
What better way to explore the world from above than paramotoring? Not only do you get to enjoy awe-inspiring views, but also a heart-thumping experience.
The best part? You can enjoy the beauty of nature while feeling the thrill of flying.
Globally, there are several beautiful spots best-suited for paramotoring enthusiasts. From breathtaking landscapes to perfect weather conditions, here's what they can expect.
Alpine views
The French Alps adventure
The majestic peaks and expansive valleys of the French Alps make for the perfect backdrop for paramotoring.
Famous for their dramatic landscapes, these mountains provide excellent flying conditions for the better part of the year.
The region's varied terrain allows pilots to enjoy high-altitude flights over snow-capped peaks as well as lower flights through lush valleys.
The natural beauty and weather make this area a paramotorist's paradise.
Coastal flights
Brazilian coastline exploration
Brazil's beautiful coastline with stunning beaches and lively culture is another tempting destination for paramotorists.
The 7,000+ kilometer-long coastline is littered with spots where the pilots can take long, scenic flights above turquoise waters and golden sands.
The warm climate keeps the flying conditions good for most of the year, and coastal winds give the extra lift required for longer flights.
Kiwi skies
New Zealand's diverse landscapes
New Zealand's diverse landscapes make it a paramotorer's paradise.
From rolling hills to rugged coastlines and volcanic plateaus, this country offers an array of terrains for paramotorers' flying preferences.
The North Island has lush greenery and geothermal wonders, while the South Island has dramatic fjords and alpine scenery.
These diverse environments guarantee that every flight will be different in New Zealand.
Tropical vistas
Thailand's tropical beauty
Not just for its rich culture, Thailand's stunning natural beauty also comes into play above them- in the sky.
Paramotorists can explore tropical islands cushioned by crystal-clear waters or fly over dense jungles rich with wildlife- the options are plenty, all thanks to favorable weather patterns here year-round, paired with relatively less air traffic than other regions of the world, too.