5 healthy recipes featuring amaranth
What's the story
Amaranth, an extremely nutritious grain, has been loved for centuries for its versatility and health benefits.
Loaded with protein, fiber, and key minerals, it makes an excellent addition to any diet.
Here are five wholesome recipes that bring out the versatility of amaranth in different culinary styles.
From breakfast bowls to savory dishes, these recipes show how amaranth can be easily added to your meals while providing necessary nutrients.
Morning delight
Amaranth breakfast porridge
Start your day with a warm bowl of amaranth porridge.
Cooked with water or milk until creamy, this dish can be sweetened with honey or maple syrup and topped with fresh fruits like berries or bananas.
Adding nuts such as almonds or walnuts enhances the texture and nutritional value.
This hearty breakfast option is not only filling but also provides sustained energy throughout the morning.
Fresh mix
Amaranth salad bowl
For a refreshing lunch option, try an amaranth salad bowl.
Cooked amaranth acts as a base for this vibrant dish that features chopped vegetables such as cucumber, bell peppers, and cherry tomatoes.
Tossed with olive oil and lemon juice dressing, it gives the perfect crunch and a tangy flavor profile.
You can add feta cheese or avocado to elevate the taste while keeping it light yet satiating.
Quick fix
Amaranth veggie stir-fry
A quick stir-fry with amaranth ensures an effortless dinner solution.
Saute various vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and snap peas in sesame oil, before mixing in cooked amaranth grains.
Seasoned with soy sauce or tamari and ginger garlic paste makes for layers of flavors that complement each ingredient perfectly without overpowering them.
Sweet treats
Amaranth pancakes
Amaranth pancakes provide a gluten-free alternative to regular pancakes without compromising on taste or texture.
Mix ground amaranth flour with baking powder, then beat an egg substitute, milk (or plant-based milk), vanilla extract, plus sweetener if desired until smooth batter forms.
Cook on medium-high until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot, drizzled with syrup and your favorite toppings of choice.
Enjoy a deliciously fluffy stack every time!
On-the-go snack
Amaranthe energy bars
Prepare homemade energy bars using popped amaranth, mixed dried fruits, nuts, seeds, and binders like nut butter, honey, agave nectar.
Press the mixture firmly into a pan, refrigerate to set, and cut into squares.
These are perfect for a grab-and-go snack on busy days. They are packed with nutrients to keep you fueled and energized between meals!