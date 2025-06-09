What's the story

Amaranth, an extremely nutritious grain, has been loved for centuries for its versatility and health benefits.

Loaded with protein, fiber, and key minerals, it makes an excellent addition to any diet.

Here are five wholesome recipes that bring out the versatility of amaranth in different culinary styles.

From breakfast bowls to savory dishes, these recipes show how amaranth can be easily added to your meals while providing necessary nutrients.