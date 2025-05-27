Looking for a stylish yet easy hairdo? Try these buns
What's the story
From being a hair-styling staple for centuries to adding the right dose of elegance, buns have come a long way.
Over the years, modern bun styles have embraced creativity and individuality.
Be it a casual outing or a formal event, these styles can bring life to any look.
With a few simple tricks, you can pull off a chic bun, your way.
Here's looking at the latest trends in modern bun styling.
Casual style
The messy bun: Effortless chic
The messy bun is ideal for those who want an effortless yet stylish look.
Just loosely gather the hair at the crown of the head and secure them with pins or an elastic band.
The trick is to let some strands fall naturally around the face, giving a relaxed look.
It's perfect for casual outings or when you need a quick hairstyle that still looks put together.
Formal style
Sleek low bun: Sophisticated elegance
For more formal occasions, the sophisticated sleek low bun is sure to add elegance to your look.
Just smooth out all hair and pull it at nape of the neck into a tight bun.
Using gel or serum can help achieve that polished finish without any flyaways.
It's perfect for weddings, business meetings or any event where you want to make a refined impression.
Creative twist
Braided bun: Intricate detailing
Adding braids to your bun can add intricate detailing and texture to your hairstyle.
Simply start off by braiding parts of your hair before twisting them into a bun shape on the top of your head or the back.
This style can get quite creative, as you can try out different types of braids like fishtail or French braid for added complexity.
Trendy look
Top knot: Bold statement
The top knot is all about making a bold statement, while keeping things trendy and fun.
Just gather all your hair high on top of your head and twist them into a knot-like shape, secured with pins/elastic band.
This style goes really well with both casual and more daring outfits, when you need something eye-catching yet easy to maintain throughout the day.
Hybrid style
Half-up bun: Versatile option
A half-up bun has the best of both loose hairdos and classic buns, making it versatile enough to be worn everywhere, be it at work, parties, etc.
Just divide a part of the front section, tying the rest back, leaving the other tresses flowing below, and you have a balanced look that would fit in almost anywhere.