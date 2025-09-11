Next Article
'Wednesday' is back! Netflix renews show for Season 3
Good news for Wednesday fans: Netflix has officially renewed the show for a third season!
Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams, with more supernatural adventures and lingering mysteries on the way.
The renewal was first teased back in July with a fresh poster.
What to expect from new season?
Season 3 is expected to drop by summer 2027, after some delays from last year's Hollywood strikes.
This time, we'll get deeper into Ophelia's mysterious past and Enid's big transformation—both left hanging in Season 2.
The main cast (Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman) are all set to return.
If you want to catch up or rewatch the wild body swap plot from last season, Seasons 1 and 2 are still streaming on Netflix!