'Wednesday' is back! Netflix renews show for Season 3

What to expect from new season?

Season 3 is expected to drop by summer 2027, after some delays from last year's Hollywood strikes.

This time, we'll get deeper into Ophelia's mysterious past and Enid's big transformation—both left hanging in Season 2.

The main cast (Ortega, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman) are all set to return.

If you want to catch up or rewatch the wild body swap plot from last season, Seasons 1 and 2 are still streaming on Netflix!