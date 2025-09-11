Dulquer postpones 'Kaantha' following huge success of 'Lokah'
The release of Kaantha, a much-anticipated film starring Dulquer Salmaan, has been postponed. The decision was made in light of the "resounding success" of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, another film produced by Salmaan. The makers of Kaantha announced the postponement on Instagram on Thursday and said that they will reveal the new release date soon.
The statement from Kaantha's makers read, "We've been truly moved by the love and support you've shown since the release of our teaser." "With the resounding success of Lokah, we want Chandra's rampage in the box office to keep soaring." The caption for the post said, "A little delay for a bigger experience."
Kaantha is a biopic on M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, who is considered Tamil cinema's first superstar. The film will depict his rise to fame and personal struggles in the 1950s, set against post-independence Madras. Salmaan plays the lead role, with Bhagyashree Borse and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. The film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media and Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.
Meanwhile, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been a box office hit. The film introduced Malayalam cinema's first female superhero, played by Kalyani Priyadarshan. It tells the story of Sunny, who falls in love with his mysterious neighbor Chandra, only to discover that she is not human and that Indian myths and legends are real. The film was released on August 28, 2025.