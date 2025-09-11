Dulquer postpones 'Kaantha' following huge success of 'Lokah'

The release of Kaantha , a much-anticipated film starring Dulquer Salmaan , has been postponed. The decision was made in light of the "resounding success" of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, another film produced by Salmaan. The makers of Kaantha announced the postponement on Instagram on Thursday and said that they will reveal the new release date soon.

Statement Makers thanked audience for their love and support The statement from Kaantha's makers read, "We've been truly moved by the love and support you've shown since the release of our teaser." "With the resounding success of Lokah, we want Chandra's rampage in the box office to keep soaring." The caption for the post said, "A little delay for a bigger experience."

Film details More about 'Kaantha' Kaantha is a biopic on M.K. Thyagaraja Bhagavathar, who is considered Tamil cinema's first superstar. The film will depict his rise to fame and personal struggles in the 1950s, set against post-independence Madras. Salmaan plays the lead role, with Bhagyashree Borse and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. The film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and produced by Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media and Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.