Badshah talks about 'representing' India at New York Fashion Week
What's the story
Renowned singer-rapper Badshah is set to grace the New York Fashion Week on Friday. This marks another major milestone for the 39-year-old Indian rapper on the global stage. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Badshah spoke about how his participation in this major fashion event highlights the growing connection between music and fashion in his career.
Cultural representation
'I thoroughly enjoy representing my culture'
Expressing his excitement, Badshah said, "I thoroughly enjoy representing my culture, my people, and my art." "I'm always thinking about how I can inspire the kids to dream bigger and my fellow artists to take that leap of faith." He added, "Today, the hip-hop genre is evolving...the world is taking note of the fact that Indian voices belong at the creative table."
Global impact
Badshah recalls his Paris Fashion Week experience
Badshah's upcoming appearance at NYFW follows his debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year with Mike Amiri. There, he shared front-row seats with global music stars like J Balvin and French Montana. "It felt like a dream... It felt good linking up with so many diverse artists and being introduced to newer creative concepts," he recalled.
Special invitation
Badshah set to make waves at NYFW
Badshah, currently on his US Unfinished Tour, is set to attend the much-anticipated Alexander Wang show at New York Fashion Week. This makes him the only Indian invitee to Wang's presentation. Insiders told Zoom, "Badshah, a true cultural phenomenon, is personally flying to New York amidst a packed tour." "This collaboration is going to be a statement about breaking boundaries and the power of global connection."