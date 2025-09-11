Badshah talks about 'representing' India at New York Fashion Week

Renowned singer-rapper Badshah is set to grace the New York Fashion Week on Friday. This marks another major milestone for the 39-year-old Indian rapper on the global stage. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Badshah spoke about how his participation in this major fashion event highlights the growing connection between music and fashion in his career.

Cultural representation 'I thoroughly enjoy representing my culture' Expressing his excitement, Badshah said, "I thoroughly enjoy representing my culture, my people, and my art." "I'm always thinking about how I can inspire the kids to dream bigger and my fellow artists to take that leap of faith." He added, "Today, the hip-hop genre is evolving...the world is taking note of the fact that Indian voices belong at the creative table."

Global impact Badshah recalls his Paris Fashion Week experience Badshah's upcoming appearance at NYFW follows his debut at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year with Mike Amiri. There, he shared front-row seats with global music stars like J Balvin and French Montana. "It felt like a dream... It felt good linking up with so many diverse artists and being introduced to newer creative concepts," he recalled.