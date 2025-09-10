Badshah is currently on his US tour

Badshah becomes only Indian at Wang's NY Fashion Week show

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:33 pm Sep 10, 202512:33 pm

What's the story

Indian rapper Badshah, currently on his US Unfinished Tour, will be attending the prestigious Alexander Wang show at New York Fashion Week. According to Zoom, this was confirmed by sources close to the designer. With this, Badshah will be the sole Indian guest of the renowned designer. Insiders revealed, "This collaboration is going to be a statement about breaking boundaries and the power of global connection, something both these artists truly champion."