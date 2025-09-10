Badshah becomes only Indian at Wang's NY Fashion Week show
What's the story
Indian rapper Badshah, currently on his US Unfinished Tour, will be attending the prestigious Alexander Wang show at New York Fashion Week. According to Zoom, this was confirmed by sources close to the designer. With this, Badshah will be the sole Indian guest of the renowned designer. Insiders revealed, "This collaboration is going to be a statement about breaking boundaries and the power of global connection, something both these artists truly champion."
Cultural fusion
Badshah's historic fashion journey
Badshah's attendance at Wang's show is a historic moment that will merge music, global culture, and fashion. This follows his recent debut at Paris Men's Fashion Week. Insiders added that Badshah is flying to New York despite a packed tour schedule because of his deep admiration for Wang's artistic genius. Wang is a famed American designer who launched his label in 2005, blending streetwear with high fashion.
Designer's journey
Celebrities who have worn Wang's designs
Wang's creations are marked by sleek silhouettes, precise tailoring, and a subtle rebellious flair. His inventive use of unconventional fabrics, deconstructed elements, and easy-wear comfort has garnered both critical praise and a devoted celebrity fanbase. Stars like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, and Bella Hadid have all worn his creations. Meanwhile, New York Fashion Week will start on Thursday, September 11.