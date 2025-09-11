'Bads of Bollywood': Aryan Khan makes singing debut with Diljit
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has made his singing debut with the song Tenu Ki Pata from his upcoming Netflix series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The track, released on Thursday, features Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh on the main vocals. Ujwal Gupta has composed the song, while Kumaar is credited for the lyrics.
The song Tenu Ki Pata is the third track to be released from The Ba***ds of Bollywood. It follows the earlier releases of Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri and Badli Si Hawa Hai. The song Tenu Ki Pata is an energetic track with bold beats, catchy rhythms, and a fearless vibe. The series, which marks Khan's directorial debut, will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2025.
Irada? Clear hai.— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)
Vibe? Killer hai. #TenuKiPata x
@diljitdosanjh out now https://t.co/OAAOKqt3EtBa***ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix.
#TheBadsOfBollywood@RedChilliesEnt@NetflixIndia@gaurikhan@iamsrk#AryanKhan#BhushanKumar@TSeries…
September 11, 2025
High-octane track designed to get listeners grooving
The song is designed to get the audience grooving while capturing the chaotic vibe of Khan's stylized world. The track features vocals by Dosanjh, Gupta, and Khan himself. Meanwhile, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is co-created by Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan. The series features an ensemble cast including Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Manoj Pahwa, Anya Singh, Gautami Kapoor, and Vijayant Kohli.