'Bads of Bollywood': Aryan Khan makes singing debut with Diljit

Song release

Third song from 'The Bads of Bollywood'

The song Tenu Ki Pata is the third track to be released from The Ba***ds of Bollywood. It follows the earlier releases of Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri and Badli Si Hawa Hai. The song Tenu Ki Pata is an energetic track with bold beats, catchy rhythms, and a fearless vibe. The series, which marks Khan's directorial debut, will premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2025.