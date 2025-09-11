Bhansali is 'passionate' and 'picky,' says Shantanu Maheshwari

Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in the 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi, recently opened up about his experience working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali . In an interview with India.com, he described the acclaimed filmmaker as "very particular about the work." He explained that the director's pickiness stems from Bhansali's passion for his craft.

Director's passion Maheshwari explains why he feels Bhansali isn't 'strict' Maheshwari said, "I don't know who says strict, but the right word is passionate, and when you are passionate about something, then you are very particular about the work." "So I think, when you understand that, you will understand him better." "Because mujhe yehi samajh aaya ki I could feel his passion and that's the reason he is very picky about what he does."

Director's meticulousness Bhansali focuses on the entire frame, not just individual actors Maheshwari further emphasized Bhansali's meticulousness by saying that the director doesn't just focus on individual actors but considers the entire frame. He said, "So if you watch any of Sanjay sir's movies, you'll notice the actress or actor who is delivering the dialogue, they have an actor behind them to pad up the scene." "So, that's the detailing he goes into."