Bhansali is 'passionate' and 'picky,' says Shantanu Maheshwari
What's the story
Actor Shantanu Maheshwari, who shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in the 2022 blockbuster Gangubai Kathiawadi, recently opened up about his experience working with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In an interview with India.com, he described the acclaimed filmmaker as "very particular about the work." He explained that the director's pickiness stems from Bhansali's passion for his craft.
Director's passion
Maheshwari explains why he feels Bhansali isn't 'strict'
Maheshwari said, "I don't know who says strict, but the right word is passionate, and when you are passionate about something, then you are very particular about the work." "So I think, when you understand that, you will understand him better." "Because mujhe yehi samajh aaya ki I could feel his passion and that's the reason he is very picky about what he does."
Director's meticulousness
Bhansali focuses on the entire frame, not just individual actors
Maheshwari further emphasized Bhansali's meticulousness by saying that the director doesn't just focus on individual actors but considers the entire frame. He said, "So if you watch any of Sanjay sir's movies, you'll notice the actress or actor who is delivering the dialogue, they have an actor behind them to pad up the scene." "So, that's the detailing he goes into."
Positive encounter
Maheshwari calls Bhansali a 'visionary director'
Concluding his thoughts, Maheshwari called Bhansali a "visionary and creative director." He said, "Yes, another thing I would like to add is that he is very witty and his sarcasm bhi kaafi amazing hai." "But honestly, I have been lucky that I have never been scolded by him." "Yes, if you understand his passion, you will understand him indeed." Meanwhile, Maheshwari will next be seen in Love in Vietnam, releasing on Friday, September 12.