This new iPhone accessory costs ₹5,900 in India: Worth buying?
What's the story
Apple has launched a new accessory for iPhones in India, the Crossbody Strap. The product is priced at ₹5,900 and is designed to be attached to certain Apple cases. The strap is made from 100% recycled PET yarns, making it both lightweight and environmentally friendly. It offers a stylish solution for carrying your phone hands-free.
Design details
Strap can be extended from 108-208cm
The Crossbody Strap features flexible magnets and a stainless steel sliding mechanism for length adjustment. It can be extended from 108cm to as long as 208cm, making it suitable for all body types. The minimalist design of the strap is in line with Apple's aesthetic, but some consumers might find its price tag a bit steep, almost equivalent to that of an entry-level smartphone.
Market reaction
Accessory has drawn mixed reactions
The launch of the Crossbody Strap has drawn mixed reactions from consumers. While some see it as a chic and practical way to carry their phone, others are left wondering if they could get a phone for that price. Regardless of the response, Apple continues its trend of transforming even the simplest accessories into high-end fashion statements.