H-1B demand by Indian firms down 56% in 8 years

Indian IT services companies have cut their reliance on the H-1B visa program by a whopping 56% in the last eight years. The data from the National Foundation for American Policy (NFAP) reveals that the approved H-1B petitions for initial employment from India's top seven IT firms, fell from some 15,100 in FY2015 to just 6,700 in FY2023.

Hiring trends One firm saw 75% drop in approvals One of the largest Indian IT services companies, which was once the top H-1B sponsor among its peers, has seen a 75% drop in approvals during this period. Meanwhile, the top five US firms together got almost 28,000 H-1B visa approvals in FY2024.

Operational changes Strategic reduction in visa dependency Sanketh Chengappa KG, the Director and Business Head of Adecco India, told Moneycontrol that these companies have strategically reduced their dependence on H-1B visas. They are focusing more on local talent development, automation, and diversifying global operations. Now, Indian IT firms employ over 50% local staff in their US operations further reducing visa dependency.

Offshore shift COVID-19 pandemic accelerated offshore shift The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the offshore shift for Indian IT companies. Pareekh Jain, CEO of EIIRTrend, said that in the last six years, India's top seven IT firms have been expanding locally in the US through delivery centers and hiring. They have also hired sub-contractors during this time.