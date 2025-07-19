Trump signs 'GENIUS Act': How it will reshape digital wallets

US President Donald Trump has signed the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act (GENIUS Act), a landmark bill to regulate cryptocurrency. The legislation, which passed the House yesterday, is the first major law governing digital currency and establishes a regulatory framework for the $250 billion stablecoin market. The White House says this act prioritizes consumer protection, strengthens the US dollar 's reserve currency status, and bolsters national security.

Regulatory framework Comprehensive regulatory framework for 'payment stablecoins' The GENIUS Act provides a comprehensive regulatory framework for the issuance of "payment stablecoins" and defines which digital currencies can be termed as such. With this law, banks, non-banks, and credit unions can enter the market by issuing their own stablecoins. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, usually pegged to fiat currencies like the US dollar, as per JP Morgan.

Consumer protection Legitimizing stablecoins The GENIUS Act also mandates a 1:1 reserve in high-quality liquid assets such as Treasury bills and Federal Reserve deposits. It requires anti-money laundering programs, prohibits interest payments, and calls for regular audits. This way, stablecoins gain legitimacy and become more trustworthy. The legislation is seen by the Trump administration and crypto community as a way of bringing digital currency into the mainstream financial system.

Market impact Act opens doors for private firms to issue stablecoins The GENIUS Act opens doors for private firms to issue stablecoins, a type of privately issued digital money. It lays down specific requirements for companies that issue stablecoins, such as complying with anti-money laundering laws and monitoring/reporting suspicious activity. The act could lead to a surge in privately issued stablecoins, potentially forcing consumers to use different currencies at different places they shop.