Global economic update: US retail sales rise, China's growth slows

Key highlights of the global economic update

US retail sales jumped in June—mainly because people bought more cars—which helps calm worries about a slowdown.

Meanwhile, China's economy grew 5.2% last quarter but faces falling prices that could cause trouble down the line.

Over in the UK and Australia, unemployment is up, hinting at job market struggles.

On a brighter note, Swiss exports to the US bounced back despite ongoing tariff talks, showing how countries are adapting to new trade challenges.