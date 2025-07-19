Global economic update: US retail sales rise, China's growth slows
US inflation is starting to feel the effects of tariffs, making some imported goods pricier.
Luckily, cheaper cars are helping keep overall prices steady for now.
With the Federal Reserve set to meet at the end of the month, everyone's watching to see if these changes stick around or fade out.
Key highlights of the global economic update
US retail sales jumped in June—mainly because people bought more cars—which helps calm worries about a slowdown.
Meanwhile, China's economy grew 5.2% last quarter but faces falling prices that could cause trouble down the line.
Over in the UK and Australia, unemployment is up, hinting at job market struggles.
On a brighter note, Swiss exports to the US bounced back despite ongoing tariff talks, showing how countries are adapting to new trade challenges.