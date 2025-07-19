Union Bank's Q1 profit rises 12% to ₹4,116 crore
Union Bank of India just posted a net profit of ₹4,116 crore for April-June 2025—up nearly 12% from last year.
While overall income and interest earned went up, the bank did see a small dip in its core interest income and operating profit.
NPA cleanup boosts profit
The bank grew its lending by almost 7%, which helped business expand.
More importantly, it cleaned up its books: bad loans (NPAs) dropped sharply compared to last year, and money set aside for risky loans was cut by ₹498 crore.
That means more money stayed as profit.
Capital adequacy ratio at 18.3%
Union Bank also strengthened its financial base—its capital adequacy ratio is now at 18.3%, showing it's well-buffered for future risks.
With steady growth in loans and deposits plus better asset quality, Union Bank's results signal a healthier position for both customers and investors this year.