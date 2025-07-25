3rd T20I: WI aim to bounce back against Australia

West Indies will take on Australia in the third T20I of the five-match series on July 26. The match will be played at Warner Park in Basseterre, St. Kitts. After losing the first two matches, West Indies will be eager to make a comeback in the do-or-die affair. They may consider changing their lineup to stay alive in the series after Andre Russell's retirement from international cricket. Here we look at the match preview.

Pitch report Pitch report and streaming details The pitch at Warner Park is known for favoring the batters. It may offer some early assistance to bowlers, but generally becomes more favorable as the match progresses. Spinners are unlikely to get much help from this surface, and shorter boundaries could make things even tougher for bowlers. Though the match will not be telecast live on any channel in India, fans can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website (4:30am IST).

Head-to-head A look at head-to-head record In the 24 matches played between these two teams, Australia have won 13 while West Indies has managed to win 11. At home, WI own six wins and fivedefeats against the Aussies in this format. This includes a 4-1 bilateral series triumph in 2021. This history adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming clash, as both teams look to outdo each other in this high-stakes encounter.

WI vs AUS Romario Shepherd likely to come in for Russell With Russell retiring from international cricket after the second T20I, Romario Shepherd is likely to come in the WI XI. Notably, the hosts were guilty of collapse in the middle overs in first two games. The Aussies, meanwhile, have been ruthless with the bat, and the same has been the key to their success. They have also fared well in the bowling department, particularly with the old ball.

Team line-ups A look at the probable XIs West Indies Probable XI: Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein. Australia Probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann.