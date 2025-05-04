May 04, 202502:00 am

What's the story

SonyLIV is all set to release its next psychological thriller series, KanKhajura, on May 30.

The official Hindi adaptation of the award-winning Israeli series Magpie, KanKhajura features Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, and Sarah Jane Dias.

Helmed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai, the series promises a gripping storyline full of suspense and emotional depth.

Here's everything to know about the series.