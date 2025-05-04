SonyLIV's 'KanKhajura': Cast, plot, and release date
What's the story
SonyLIV is all set to release its next psychological thriller series, KanKhajura, on May 30.
The official Hindi adaptation of the award-winning Israeli series Magpie, KanKhajura features Mohit Raina, Roshan Mathew, and Sarah Jane Dias.
Helmed by Chandan Arora and produced by Ajay Rai, the series promises a gripping storyline full of suspense and emotional depth.
Here's everything to know about the series.
Series overview
'KanKhajura' explores themes of guilt, betrayal, and secrets
Per a press note by the streamer, KanKhajura is a gripping tale of two estranged brothers and reinvents the original with an Indian soul and a raw, emotional intensity.
When the brothers are forced to confront their darkest past, the line between memory and reality blurs.
What happens when your own memories become the prison you can never escape?
Ensemble cast
'KanKhajura' cast and crew: A star-studded lineup
The series boasts a star-studded cast comprising Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, Ninad Kamat, and Usha Nadkarni.
Mathew said, "What drew me to 'KanKhajura' was its emotional intensity and the stillness beneath the chaos. Ashu is a deeply layered character, fragile in moments, but with a quiet storm within."
"The story is heartwarming and haunting. Every relationship in the show is cracked in some way, and it's how these characters act on those flaws that makes it so much fun to explore."
Twitter Post
In case you missed it, here's the teaser
It’s fragile. It’s fatal. It’s coming.— Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) May 2, 2025
Kankhajura — Streaming on 30th May on Sony LIV.#KanKhajura #SoFragileYetSoFatal#MohitRaina @roshanmathew22 @sarahjanedias03 #TrinetraHaldarGummaraju #NinadKamat #MaheshShetty #HeebaShah pic.twitter.com/FxUDjHUsaW