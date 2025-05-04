Guess how much Ajay Devgn charged for 'Raid 2'
What's the story
The much-anticipated crime thriller, Raid 2, headlined by Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh, was released on May 1 (Thursday).
The film, which revolves around an Indian Revenue Service Officer named Amay Patnaik, is performing well at the box office.
Let's take a look at how much Devgn and other actors charged for their roles.
Devgn's salary
Devgn's fee for 'Raid 2' is nearly half of budget
Devgn, who plays the lead in Raid 2, has been paid ₹20 crore, which is nearly half of the film's total budget of ₹48 crore, per reports.
This is much lesser than what he earned for his last project, Singham Again, where he was paid ₹35 crore.
For Raid 2, Devgn has chosen to go for a lesser price.
Supporting cast fees
Deshmukh and Kapoor's earnings in 'Raid 2'
Deshmukh, who plays the villain, Dada Manohar Bhai, has been paid a whopping ₹4 crore for his role in Raid 2.
On the other hand, Vaani Kapoor has earned ₹1 crore for her part in the film. She is paired opposite Devgn.
The film also features Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial in pivotal roles.
It is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and is a sequel to Raid (2018).