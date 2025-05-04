'For being villain...': Saif clarifies apology to Taimur for 'Adipurush'
What's the story
Actor Saif Ali Khan has explained why he apologized to his son, Taimur Ali Khan, regarding his role in Adipurush.
To recall, in a chat with his Jewel Thief co-star Jaideep Ahlawat, Khan recently mentioned apologizing for making Taimur sit through the film.
Now, Khan has released a statement and clarified the matter.
Apology explained
'I apologized to Tim for being the evil villain...'
The actor said, "I apologized to Tim for being the evil villain in the film. I was growling and smashing everyone in sight! He said next time you should play the hero."
"I stand by all my films, and this one too."
The film, led by Prabhas, was ridiculed online and created an uproar upon its release in 2023.
It was directed by Om Raut and featured Khan as Lankesh.
Khan's initial remarks
What Khan said earlier
Earlier, Khan had said, "I just showed him Adipurush recently. Then, after some time, he started giving me a look. So I said, 'Yeah, sorry.' He said, 'It's okay.' He forgave me."
The movie was a retelling of the Ramayana, but failed to click with the viewers.
In the film, Prabhas portrayed Ram and Kriti Sanon played Sita.
Khan was recently seen in Jewel Thief, currently streaming on Netflix, and also starring Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta, and Kunal Kapoor.