Gurmeet Choudhary reports theft by new domestic help
Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife, actor Debina Bonnerjee, recently experienced a theft at their residence. The couple took to social media to inform their followers about the incident.
In his Instagram Stories, Choudhary wrote that a new domestic worker had stolen some items from their home and fled. They could recover most of the items, though.
He emphasized the need for vigilance and background checks on anyone entering homes for work.
'I'm especially grateful I was home...': Choudhary
Choudhary shared, "Today, a new worker stole some items from our home and ran away. Thankfully, we always verify anyone who comes to work so that we can act quickly."
"I'm especially grateful I was home and my babies were safe in their room. With prompt action and a few calls, we recovered most of the items, and most importantly, everyone is safe."
Gurmeet-Debina to appear in 'Pati Patni aur Panga'
Choudhary's post served as an important reminder about the need for background checks and staying vigilant about household safety, especially when children are involved.
Despite the recent scare, Choudhary and Bonnerjee are set to return to the small screen after a long hiatus.
They will be seen in a new reality show titled Pati Patni aur Panga.
The show will reportedly give a "fun glimpse into the lives of celebrity couples, as they take on challenges that test their chemistry."