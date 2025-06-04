What's the story

Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary and his wife, actor Debina Bonnerjee, recently experienced a theft at their residence. The couple took to social media to inform their followers about the incident.

In his Instagram Stories, Choudhary wrote that a new domestic worker had stolen some items from their home and fled. They could recover most of the items, though.

He emphasized the need for vigilance and background checks on anyone entering homes for work.