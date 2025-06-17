How to boost your laptop's battery life
What's the story
Maximizing your laptop's battery life is the key to staying productive, especially when you're traveling.
And, with a few simple tweaks and careful usage, you can easily prolong the time between two charges.
In this article, we'll give you some handy tips to efficiently enhance your laptop's battery life without compromising on performance or convenience.
Brightness control
Adjust screen brightness
Reducing screen brightness is one of the simplest ways to save battery.
Most laptops let you adjust brightness manually or automatically according to ambient light conditions.
Lowering brightness saves energy and also reduces eye strain on prolonged usage.
Aim for a level that is comfortable yet efficient - often around 50% or lower in well-lit environments.
App management
Manage background applications
Background applications can drain your laptop's battery quickly by hogging resources even when you are not using them.
Keep checking and closing unnecessary programs running in the background from task manager tools available on most operating systems.
This will help free up system resources and give you extra battery life by reducing overall power consumption.
Power options
Optimize power settings
Use built-in power management settings to optimize energy usage as per your needs.
Most laptops provide various modes such as "Power Saver" or "Balanced" that tweak performance levels and hardware activity depending on ongoing tasks.
Choosing the right mode can greatly improve battery efficiency without compromising on core functions.
Feature management
Disable unused features
Disabling unused features like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or keyboard backlighting when not needed can go a long way in contributing to longer battery life.
These features consume power even if they are not actively used, so turning them off conserves energy effectively.
Access these settings easily through system preferences or quick access menus provided by your operating system.
Software updates
Keep software updated
Regularly updating software ensures that your laptop runs efficiently with the latest improvements and bug fixes from developers aimed at optimizing performance and energy consumption.
Outdated software may have inefficiencies that lead to increased power usage, so keeping everything up-to-date helps maintain optimal battery health over time.