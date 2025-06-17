Tinder now lets you plan double dates with your bestie
What's the story
Tinder has launched a new feature called 'Double Date' in the US.
The innovative update allows users to invite their friends and match with another pair.
The feature is accessible through a new 'Double Date' icon in the app's top-right corner, where you can invite up to three friends to create pairs with.
Once paired, they can scroll through a feed of profiles that appear side by side with photos and descriptions.
User comfort
Feature is designed to relieve dating pressure: Tinder
As per Tinder, the new 'Double Date' feature is designed to relieve dating pressure, especially among Gen Z users.
Cleo Long, Tinder's head of product marketing, said the platform has been testing this feature in Europe for a couple of months.
"This is a social-first experience that's really meant to help relieve some of the pressure that we know a lot of Gen Z experiences with dating by making it more social," Long told The Verge.
User engagement
Users can also like an individual profile within the match
The 'Double Date' feature is a major step in Tinder's strategy to make dating more social and fun.
Users can like an individual profile within the match if they prefer one-on-one chats.
The group chat format of this feature makes it easier to plan casual meetups, whether those evolve into friendships, romantic connections, or something in between.
Competitive edge
The 'Double Date' feature will help Tinder compete with rivals
The 'Double Date' feature is expected to give Tinder an edge over its rivals in the dating app industry.
It will also allow Tinder to compete with platforms specifically designed for double dates, such as Doubble and Fourplay.
The update comes at a time when Match Group, Tinder's parent company, reported a 5% decline in paying subscribers to 14.2 million across its dating apps in Q1.