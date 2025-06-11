What's the story

West Indies cricket coach Daren Sammy has expressed his concern over Nicholas Pooran's recent retirement from international cricket at the age of 29.

Sammy believes that this decision could set a precedent for other players to do the same.

He emphasized that keeping players "motivated to play for the crest" is a major challenge for the team.

Notably, Pooran bowed out as WI's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket.