Nicholas Pooran's retirement could set precedent for others: Daren Sammy
What's the story
West Indies cricket coach Daren Sammy has expressed his concern over Nicholas Pooran's recent retirement from international cricket at the age of 29.
Sammy believes that this decision could set a precedent for other players to do the same.
He emphasized that keeping players "motivated to play for the crest" is a major challenge for the team.
Notably, Pooran bowed out as WI's highest run-scorer in T20I cricket.
Coach's response
'Had started preparing for life without Pooran'
Sammy, who led West Indies to T20 World Cup victories in 2012 and 2016, said he had already started preparing for life without Pooran.
"My instincts told me something like that would happen," Sammy said after West Indies lost their sixth consecutive match on the white-ball tour of England.
He added that he had spoken with Pooran about his availability for the UK tour and was prepared for any outcome.
Team meeting
Sammy speaks about his conversation with players
Ahead of the England T20I in Southampton, Sammy spoke to his players about Pooran's decision.
He stressed on the importance of understanding what playing for the West Indies crest means.
"It's up to each individual," he said. "You saw everybody talk about Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, these guys who've retired. It's out of our control."
Pooran
Most T20I runs for WI
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pooran finished as the highest run-scorer for the West Indies in T20 Internationals.
He remains the only player with 2,000-plus runs in this regard.
In 106 T20Is, the left-hander has amassed 2,275 runs at an average of 26.14. His tally includes 13 half-centuries and a strike rate of 136.39.
Pooran's best score in the format is 98.
Information
Fourth-most sixes in T20Is
Pooran also has the most sixes for WI in T20I cricket (149). The left-handed batter is only behind India's Rohit Sharma (205), New Zealand's Martin Guptill (173), and England's Jos Buttler (165) in terms of T20I sixes among full-member team batters.