What's the story

Four Railway officials have been suspended after a train in deplorable condition was allotted to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were on their way to Jammu for their Amarnath Yatra duty.

The train, which was supposed to take the team from Udaipur in Tripura to Jammu, had damaged windows and doors, malfunctioning electrical fittings, and broken toilets.

The suspended officials include three senior section engineers and a coaching depot officer of Alipurduar Rail Division.