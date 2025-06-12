4 Railway officials suspended after allotting filthy train to jawans
What's the story
Four Railway officials have been suspended after a train in deplorable condition was allotted to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, who were on their way to Jammu for their Amarnath Yatra duty.
The train, which was supposed to take the team from Udaipur in Tripura to Jammu, had damaged windows and doors, malfunctioning electrical fittings, and broken toilets.
The suspended officials include three senior section engineers and a coaching depot officer of Alipurduar Rail Division.
Journey details
BSF's specific arrangements for the train journey
The BSF team had requested specific arrangements for their train journey, including two AC 2-tier coaches, two AC 3-tier coaches, 16 sleeper coaches, and four GS/SLR coaches.
However, the train that arrived was in such a horrible condition that it sparked outrage after a video of its sorry state went viral on social media.
The train was to pick up troops from four locations in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal.
Political backlash
Congress accuses government of negligence
The incident drew heavy criticism from the Congress party, which accused the government of negligence.
"This is what happens when the government's entire focus is on PR for a few flashy trains, while the masses are forced to travel like animals," Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed said in a post on X.
The party also alleged that the train was full of dirt, cockroaches, and broken seats.
Twitter Post
The viral video
1200 BSF soldiers had to join duty on Amarnath Yatra so that they can provide security to devotees.— Shantanu (@shaandelhite) June 11, 2025
But, Railways sent a train directly from junkyard for them to travel.
Soldiers refused to board the train by looking the condition.
Look at this train…shame on Ashwini Vaishnav pic.twitter.com/9ckGwsIUWX
Clarification issued
NFR refutes allegations
A day after the incident, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Zone, under which the Alipurduar Rail Division comes, refuted allegations of a dirty train being provided.
"The allegation that BSF was provided such kind of coach for travel is incorrect. Coaches are provided for travel only after necessary maintenance, repairs, and cleaning," the NFR had posted.
The video in question was of an unexamined coach being sent for repair, it added.
Resolution
Replacement train arranged for troops
After the substandard condition of the initial train was flagged, a replacement train was arranged for the BSF personnel.
Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who took action after the viral video, has ordered a probe into the matter.
The Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 3 and end on August 9.
The Centre has ordered the deployment of 581 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) companies, totaling approximately 42,000 on-the-ground personnel, for the yatra.