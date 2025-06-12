What's the story

The mystery of a missing youth from Agartala's Indranagar area was cracked on Wednesday when his body was recovered from an ice-cream freezer.

The body of 24-year-old Sariful Islam, an electrician working with the Agartala Smart City Mission project, was found inside a trolley bag at Gandacherra market in Dhalai district.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Tripura, especially after the recent "honeymoon murder" case in neighboring Meghalaya.