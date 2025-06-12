Tripura: Missing man's body found in freezer; love-triangle behind murder
What's the story
The mystery of a missing youth from Agartala's Indranagar area was cracked on Wednesday when his body was recovered from an ice-cream freezer.
The body of 24-year-old Sariful Islam, an electrician working with the Agartala Smart City Mission project, was found inside a trolley bag at Gandacherra market in Dhalai district.
The incident has sent shockwaves across Tripura, especially after the recent "honeymoon murder" case in neighboring Meghalaya.
Motive revealed
Love triangle leads to murder
The victim was dating a 20-year-old woman, who was also being pursued by her cousin and the main accused, Dibakar Saha, an MBBS graduate from Bangladesh.
"Initial investigations point to a love affair between the victim and the woman, who is also a cousin of Dibakar Saha. The love triangle appears to be the motive behind the murder," Kiran Kumar K, a senior police officer of West Tripura, said.
Arrests made
Six arrested, including parents of accused doctor
The police have arrested six people in connection with the case, including Saha and his parents. The other three accused are Animesh Yadav (21), Nabanita Das (25), and Joydeep Das (20).
Per reports, the couple was not speaking to each other following a recent dispute. Taking advantage of the situation, Saha lured Islam to Das's house on June 8 under the pretext of giving him a gift.
There, Islam was ambushed by Saha and his accomplices, who strangled him.
Body concealed
Body in trolley bag
After the murder, Saha's parents Dipak and Debika Saha traveled from Agartala to Gandacherra to collect the trolley bag containing Islam's body.
They then hid it inside an ice-cream freezer at their shop in Gandacherra market.
The police cracked the case after days of investigation and recovered Islam's body on Wednesday afternoon.
Digital evidence, including mobile messages, confirmed that a romantic entanglement was behind this crime involving all three key individuals involved in this case.