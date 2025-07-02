Government allows ride-hailing apps to double fares during peak hours

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has updated its guidelines for ride-hailing services like Uber and Ola . The new rules allow aggregators to double the base fares during peak hours, a major increase from the earlier cap of 1.5 times. This change allows for more dynamic pricing based on demand fluctuations.

Fare regulation Non-peak hour fares must be at least 50% of fare According to the new guidelines, non-peak hour fares should be at least 50% of the base fare. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways released these updated regulations on Tuesday. The revised rules apply to all ride-hailing platforms, including Uber, Ola, Rapido, and inDrive. This move allows for a structured pricing approach during different times of the day.

Additional regulations Guidelines include provisions for 'dead mileage' and penalty for cancellations The new guidelines also include a provision for "dead mileage," or the distance traveled without a passenger and the distance and fuel used to pick up passengers. The base fare should be chargeable for a minimum of three kilometers, according to these rules. The new rules also impose a penalty of 10% of the fare, not exceeding ₹100, on drivers and passengers who cancel rides without a valid reason.