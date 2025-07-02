Range Rover Sport SV gets a 'Black Edition' treatment

Range Rover has introduced the new Range Rover Sport SV Black Edition, a high-performance SUV that comes in an all-black avatar. The new model is based on the already powerful Range Rover Sport SV and features a unique Narvik Gloss Black finish for all its exterior and interior elements. This includes the SV disc and Range Rover branding, making it a first for the company.

Statement 'The essence of sporting luxury' Martin Limpert, the Global Managing Director of Range Rover, described the new model as "the essence of sporting luxury." He said that the SV Black is a bold statement that goes beyond traditional black packs to deliver something immersive, refined, and unapologetically bold. The SUV's design is focused on giving it a commanding presence with a performance-oriented aesthetic unlike anything seen in Range Rover's lineup before.

Performance Powering the SV Black Edition is a 4.4-liter V8 engine The SV Black Edition is powered by a 635hp/750Nm, 4.4-liter twin-turbo MHEV V8 petrol engine. The SUV can go from 0-100km/h in just 3.6 seconds and has a top speed of 290km/h. It also features a segment-leading suspension system, the 6D Dynamics, and Range Rover's innovative Body and Soul seats with sensory audio and wellness functions for an enhanced driving experience.

Aesthetics A look inside and out The performance SUV gets a carbon fiber hood, 23-inch gloss black forged alloy rims, quad exhausts, and black-painted brake calipers. The interior of the car is equally impressive with Ebony Windsor leather-wrapped performance seats, SV Black illuminated treadplates, and gloss grand black finishers. These features give the vehicle a brooding yet elegant persona that perfectly matches its powerful performance.