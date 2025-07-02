Why Volkswagen has recalled more than 16,500 cars globally
What's the story
Volkswagen has issued a global recall for 16,510 vehicles due to a potential airbag malfunction. The affected models are the Polo, Passat, Taigo, ID.7, ID.7 Tourer and ID.Buzz. The company has warned that the front passenger airbags in these vehicles could be less effective than intended and may even burst during a crash, posing serious risks to occupants.
Safety precaution
VW advises customers to avoid front passenger seat
Volkswagen has advised owners of the affected models not to use the front passenger seat until the issue is fixed. The company plans to contact all owners about this recall and ask them to take their vehicles to a dealer for repairs. The repair process is tipped to take between one and three hours, depending on the specific vehicle model.
Delivery status
Many of the affected cars are still in delivery process
Not all of the 16,510 cars being recalled are in the hands of customers right now. Many are still in the delivery process. These vehicles will be fixed before being handed over to their new owners. This way, the company hopes to minimize any potential safety risks from this airbag issue.
History
Previous recall over faulty airbags
Notably, this isn't the first time Volkswagen has had to recall vehicles over a faulty airbag. The company previously recalled over 114,478 cars in the US due to Takata airbag inflators, that could explode if their propellant degraded after prolonged exposure to heat and humidity.