Ferrari's new Amalfi replaces Roma with refined design and tech

Ferrari has unveiled its latest model, the Amalfi, a front-engine four-seater coupe. The new car replaces the outgoing Roma and borrows heavily from its design. The Amalfi features a new fascia that aligns with Ferrari's signature looks and an extensively revised interior. It retains the twin-turbo V8 engine but now offers more power than before.

Design similarities The design is almost identical to the Roma coupe The Amalfi's design is almost identical to the Roma coupe, with features like pronounced rear haunches, a sharp nose, and a sculpted hood. The sharknose design has been adopted from other Ferrari models such as the SF90 and the 12Cilindri. The front of the car gets a black bar connecting two sleek headlights while the rear retains four separate tail light pods connected by a black trim piece between them.

Interior upgrades Ferrari listens to its customers, adds physical controls inside The biggest change in the Amalfi comes inside, where Ferrari has replaced the steering wheel's touch-capacitive buttons with real physical controls. The touch-capacitive start button has also been replaced with a titanium-mounted real button on the left side. These changes are a direct response to customer feedback, showing that Ferrari is listening to its customers' concerns.

Engine performance More power from the same twin-turbo V8 engine The Amalfi is powered by Ferrari's 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, now rated at 631hp, an increase of 19hp over the Roma. The torque remains unchanged at 760Nm. The extra power comes from lighter camshafts, a more precisely machined engine block, lower-viscosity oil, and changes to the turbocharger's calibration. An advanced turbocharging management system allows independent control of two turbochargers' rotational speed with dedicated calibration and increased maximum turbo speed up to 171,000rpm.

Tech upgrades Active rear spoiler and brake-by-wire system for improved performance The Amalfi features Ferrari's new brake-by-wire system, taken from the 296 and the 12Cilindri models. It also has an active spoiler that raises at high speed to improve stability. The car can generate around 110kg of downforce at 250km/h in its highest setting while increasing drag by less than 4%. It also has Ferrari's Side Slip Control 6.1 software for optimal grip and performance in any scenario.