These cars will be launched in India this month

After a couple of high-profile launches last month, July promises some exciting new entrants in the Indian automobile market. The month will see the launch of two electric multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and an entry-level luxury sedan. The upcoming models include the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, and MG M9. Here's all you need to know about them.

Car 1 Kia Carens Clavis EV: Price around ₹27L Kia Motors is all set to launch the Carens Clavis EV on July 15. The electric MPV will be a direct ICE-to-EV conversion, closely resembling its petrol and diesel-powered counterparts in design, interior and equipment. It is likely to share its battery and electric motor with the Hyundai Creta Electric, offering two battery pack options - 42kWh and 51.4kWh - with a front axle mounted electric motor.

Car 2 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Cost around ₹45L The 2 Series Gran Coupe, which was globally revealed in October last year, will be launched in mid-July. The car features a sportier demeanor and has been re-engineered for more dynamism. It sports a sharper and more compact nose, fleshed-out wheel arches for larger wheels, and new angled tail-light clusters at the rear. Inside, it gets a curved display with BMW's latest software.