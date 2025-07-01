Huawei patents EV battery tech with 3,000km range per charge

Huawei has patented a battery technology that could revolutionize electric vehicles (EVs) . The innovative design is based on a solid-state battery with high energy density and fast charging capabilities. The patent highlights a nitrogen-doped sulfide electrode configuration, which is specifically designed to reduce degradation over time.

Energy boost Huawei claims its batteries can deliver 400-500 Wh/kg Huawei's new battery cells are said to deliver an impressive 400-500 Wh/kg. This is nearly three times the energy density of conventional lithium-ion cells used in most EVs today. Such a high density could theoretically allow a mid-sized electric car to travel about 3,000km on a single charge. Even more impressively, the company claims that these batteries can be charged from 0-100% in just five minutes.

Practicality concerns Range figures based on China's CLTC standards However, it's important to note that the 3,000km range is based on the overly optimistic CLTC (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle). When adjusted to more conservative standards like the EPA cycle, it drops to around 2,000km. This still far exceeds what most EVs offer today. However, building a car capable of such high battery performance would require a much larger and heavier battery pack.

Future prospects Long-range EVs could be made with smaller battery packs Theoretically, Huawei's new battery tech could lead to smaller and lighter batteries with a range of 800-1,000km. This would improve vehicle dynamics and cost-efficiency without compromising performance or pricing brackets. However, the practical adoption of this technology will depend on its scalability and affordability as well as integration into vehicles without compromising usability.