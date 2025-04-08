What's the story

The Delhi government has released the draft of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2.0, marking a major departure in its electric mobility strategy.

The policy seeks to raise the share of electric vehicles on Delhi roads from 13-14% at present to a whopping 95% by 2027.

To this end, the government has proposed measures like stopping petrol bike registrations, phasing out ICE three-wheelers, and improving charging infrastructure.