Audi unveils new brand in China without iconic 4-ring logo
Audi has unveiled a new branding strategy for the Chinese market, one that notably omits its iconic four-ring logo. The German automaker has launched a new, standalone electric vehicle (EV) brand specifically for China, simply called "AUDI" (in all caps). The new design was showcased in Shanghai on a concept electric Sportback model. The rebranding move comes as part of Audi's strategy to attract China's tech-savvy consumers who value advanced connectivity and automated driving features.
Audi's rebranding strategy amid declining sales
"AUDI - without the four rings logo but spelled in four capital letters - signals both the connection to and differentiation from the sister brand," the company said in a blog post. "Based in and tailored for China, brand and car represent the best of both worlds - unmistakable Audi DNA meets China innovations." Audi's rebranding effort follows a string of poor sales in China, having sold fewer than 10,000 vehicles in the first half of 2024.
Audi partners with SAIC Motors for new venture
The company has revealed that the AUDI E concept is a precursor to three new mid- and full-sized models launching from mid-2025 onward. In its quest for innovation, Audi has partnered with China's state-owned SAIC Motors. The collaboration has led to a new Advanced Digitized Platform with an 800-volt architecture, which forms the basis of the E concept. Fermin Soneira, former head of electric models at Audi and a 25-year veteran Volkswagen, will head this new brand as CEO.
Audi's rebranding is a response to market challenges
Audi's rebranding move comes as parent company Volkswagen faces stiff competition from local Chinese automakers such as BYD, which are known for their affordable and technologically advanced vehicles. Volkswagen has also been criticized by human rights groups over potential links between its supply chain and forced labor involving the Uygur Muslim population in Xinjiang. This new branding strategy is Audi's response to these market challenges.