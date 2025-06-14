What's the story

Anne Wojcicki, the co-founder and ex-CEO of 23andMe, is set to reclaim control of the beleaguered genetic testing company.

Her new nonprofit organization, TTAM Research Institute, has won a bidding war against Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

The deal will witness TTAM acquire most of 23andMe's assets for $305 million. This includes its Personal Genome Service and Research Services business lines, as well as telehealth subsidiary Lemonaid Health.