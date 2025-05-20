The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2025, pending court and regulatory approvals

Meanwhile, Dr. George Yancopoulos, President of Regeneron, expressed confidence in the acquisition.

He said that the company believes it can assist 23andMe in its mission "to help people learn about their own DNA and how to improve their personal health."

The acquisition is also expected to further Regeneron's own efforts toward improving public health and wellness.