Attention! US announces new rule for Green Card applicants
What's the story
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a significant change to its Green Card application process.
Under the new rule, immigrants will have to submit a fresh medical examination report if their initial application is withdrawn or denied.
This applies to the Form I-693, Report of Immigration Medical Examination and Vaccination Record, signed by a civil surgeon on or after November 1, 2023.
Application impact
Major shift in Form I-693 submission guidelines
Previously, if an immigrant submitted a Form I-693 with their Form I-485 (Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status), they could use the same medical form indefinitely for future applications.
Now, if the initial application is withdrawn or denied, a new Form I-693 must be submitted with any future Form I-485.
This policy change reverses a 2024 update that allowed indefinite validity of Form I-693, if completed properly and signed by a civil surgeon.
Considerations
Why the previous policy was scrapped
The USCIS said the previous policy was "overly broad" and could "potentially threaten public health."
By limiting the validity of Form I-693 to the current application, they ensure timely as well as proper medical examinations and treatment for immigrants.
This decision means that applicants now have to ensure their medical exams are done close to their application filing date, and may need to redo them if their application is denied or withdrawn.
Vaccination update
End of COVID-19 vaccination requirement
On January 22, 2025, the USCIS announced that it would no longer issue Requests for Evidence or Notices of Intent to Deny related to COVID-19 vaccination.
This was followed by a March 11 update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) which removed COVID-19 vaccination from the list of required vaccinations for immigrants.
Henceforth, proof of COVID-19 vaccination isn't needed for immigration medical examinations, linked to adjustment applications pending from January 20, 2025.