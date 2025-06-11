What's the story

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has released its Visa Bulletin for July, bringing some good news for Indian Green Card applicants.

While Final Action Date (estimated wait time for application approval, leading to permanent residency) for employment-based categories EB-1 and EB-2 remain unchanged, the FAD for EB-3 is advancing by a week.

Meanwhile, family-sponsored category F2A is seeing a significant eight-month jump, while the FAD for F4 (another family visa) is being fast-tracked by a few weeks.