What's the story

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the deployment of the National Guard across the state amid widespread anti-immigration protests in the United States.

"Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest. @TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order," he wrote on X.

The decision comes after President Donald Trump's controversial move to deploy troops in Los Angeles in response to mass protests after anti-immigration raids.