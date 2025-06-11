Texas to deploy National Guard as protests spread beyond LA
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced the deployment of the National Guard across the state amid widespread anti-immigration protests in the United States.
"Peaceful protest is legal. Harming a person or property is illegal & will lead to arrest. @TexasGuard will use every tool & strategy to help law enforcement maintain order," he wrote on X.
The decision comes after President Donald Trump's controversial move to deploy troops in Los Angeles in response to mass protests after anti-immigration raids.
Abbott's announcement
Texas National Guard will be deployed to locations across the state to ensure peace & order.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 11, 2025
Nationwide unrest
Protests in at least 2 dozen cities
The protests, which started in Los Angeles, have spread to at least two dozen cities, including New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.
In Los Angeles, demonstrators clashed with police as they protested against federal immigration sweeps.
The protests turned violent over the weekend, with some protesters blocking freeways and setting at least five self-driving cars on fire.
There were also reports of looting, with the Apple Store and an Adidas outlet targeted.
Federal action
Trump orders additional troops to Los Angeles
In response to the protests, Trump deployed an additional 2,000 National Guardsmen and around 700 Marines in Los Angeles. This brought the total military presence in the city to nearly 4,800 troops.
For perspective, there are 2,500 troops in Iraq and Syria.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced plans to sue Trump over this deployment, calling it "illegal and immoral."
He argued that commandeering a state's National Guard without consulting its governor is a violation of state sovereignty.
Guard deployment
Many residents viewed this move as an escalation of tensions
The National Guard was deployed to protect federal buildings in downtown Los Angeles. However, many residents viewed this move as an escalation of tensions rather than a solution.
LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said officers were "overwhelmed" by protesters.
Meanwhile, families affected by recent immigration raids have spoken out against the actions of ICE agents, alleging they were denied due process and legal representation.
Nationwide demonstrations
Marines's deployment draws criticism
Protests against ICE enforcement have also been seen in Austin and San Francisco. The ACLU held a demonstration in downtown Los Angeles calling for an end to ICE raids.
Despite facing tear gas and rubber bullets, protesters continued to rally peacefully in many areas.
The deployment of Marines marks a rare instance of using military forces domestically without state consent, drawing criticism from California leaders who called it "authoritarian."
Trump
This is the first, perhaps of many: Trump
When asked about the raids, President Trump said on Tuesday, "This is the first, perhaps of many."
"We didn't attack this one very strongly. You'd have them all over the country. I can inform the rest of the country that when they do it, if they do it, they're going to be met with equal or greater force than we met right here."
He described protesters as "very dangerous people" who were "met with heavy force, and they folded."