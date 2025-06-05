Trump threatens Columbia University's accreditation: How will this impact students?
What's the story
The US Department of Education has threatened to revoke Columbia University's accreditation, alleging the institution failed to protect Jewish students from harassment.
In a press release, Education Secretary Linda McMahon accused the university's leadership of "deliberate indifference" toward such harassment, violating federal anti-discrimination laws.
This breach could strip Columbia of access to significant federal funding, impacting students who rely on federal aid.
Accreditation impact
Letter to Columbia
The department notified the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Columbia's accrediting agency, about the alleged violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.
McMahon said in her letter, "Accreditors have an enormous public responsibility as gatekeepers of federal student aid. They determine which institutions are eligible for federal student loans and Pell Grants."
"Just as the Department of Education has an obligation to uphold federal antidiscrimination law, university accreditors have...obligation to ensure member institutions abide by their standards."
University reaction
Columbia is 'vulnerable' to potential accreditation loss
Columbia said in a statement it is "aware of the concerns raised," adding, "We have addressed those concerns directly with Middle States."
Columbia has already lost $400 million in federal grants and contracts due to its handling of antisemitism claims.
According to Columbia's website, 21% of undergraduates at Columbia College and Columbia Engineering receive Pell Grants, making them vulnerable to any potential accreditation loss.
Federal Pell Grants are usually awarded to undergraduate students who display exceptional financial need.
Impact
Tuition and fees alone cost more than $71,000
If Columbia lost access to federal student loans and Pell Grants, it would be too expensive for most people in the country to go there. Tuition and fees alone cost more than $71,000 a year (not including housing and board).
The university's website indicates that every year it gives out $225 million in scholarships and grants, with Pell Grants being awarded to 24 percent of first-year students.
Process
University must meet various federal criteria for accreditation
To pass an accreditation procedure, a university must meet various federal criteria and have all aspects of its institution assessed by an accredited accreditor, including class selection and admissions processes.
After calling the accrediting process his "secret weapon" on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump issued an executive order in April to reform college accreditation, accusing the organizations of "ideological overreach."
The executive order aims to make it easier for colleges to switch accreditors and increase competition in the industry.