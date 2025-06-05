Indian student in Vietnam dies after crashing motorcycle into wall
A 21-year-old Indian student, Arshid Ashrith, from Telangana, died in a freak accident in Vietnam's Can Tho city on Wednesday.
The third-year MBBS student was riding a motorcycle when he reportedly lost control and crashed into a wall.
His pillion-riding friend sustained serious injuries.
The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the violent impact of the crash.
Community response
MLA visits Ashrith's home
Reportedly, on receiving the news, Telangana MLA Dr. P Harish Babu visited Ashrith's home and consoled his grieving parents.
The MLA also spoke to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy over the phone and requested him to help in bringing the body back to India.
His parents are reportedly cloth merchants.
He had moved to Vietnam three years ago for his studies.
Twitter Post
CCTV footage captures accident
Wet Surface, Speeding & outcome…
MBBS Student from Telangana in Vietnam no more…#RideSlow #RideSafe @ChristinMP_ @DriveSmart_IN @dabir @Nik_blr @kirankumargoli @sumanthchandar @venki_lfc @mabhishek242 @Lutapi_ #RoadSafety
pic.twitter.com/esjZEBGNCu