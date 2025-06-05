What's the story

A 21-year-old Indian student, Arshid Ashrith, from Telangana, died in a freak accident in Vietnam's Can Tho city on Wednesday.

The third-year MBBS student was riding a motorcycle when he reportedly lost control and crashed into a wall.

His pillion-riding friend sustained serious injuries.

The incident was captured on CCTV, showing the violent impact of the crash.