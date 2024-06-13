Next Article

What's the story The Vietnamese avocado smoothie, or sinh to bo, is a creamy, refreshing drink that has become popular globally. Originating from Vietnam, it blends the rich flavor of avocado with the sweetness of condensed milk, offering a unique taste and nutritional benefits. Ideal for hot days or as a nutritious snack, this smoothie is a delightful treat. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegetarian and eggless Vietnamese avocado smoothie, you will need one ripe avocado, two tablespoons of sugar (adjust to taste), half a cup of ice cubes, three-quarters of a cup of milk (choose dairy or plant-based for a vegan option), and two tablespoons of condensed milk (opt for coconut condensed milk for vegan). These ingredients yield about two servings of the smoothie.

Step 1

Preparing your avocado

Begin by slicing the avocado in half lengthwise around the seed. Twist the halves in opposite directions to separate them. Use a spoon or knife to remove the seed. Then, scoop out the avocado flesh into your blender. This crucial step forms the creamy base of your smoothie, essential for achieving its rich texture and flavor.

Step 2

Blending your ingredients

Place the sugar, ice cubes, milk, and condensed milk into the blender alongside your scooped avocado. Blend these ingredients at high speed to achieve a smooth, creamy consistency. Should the smoothie be too thick for your preference, you're encouraged to add more milk gradually. This will help adjust it until it reaches the consistency you desire.

Step 3

Serving your smoothie

Once your Vietnamese avocado smoothie reaches a perfect blend, immediately pour it into glasses to fully savor its freshness. For an added layer of luxury, consider drizzling a bit of condensed milk over the top before you serve. This not only enhances the smoothie's creamy texture but also boosts its visual appeal, making it an irresistible treat that's both indulgent and refreshing.