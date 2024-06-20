In brief Simplifying... In brief Russian President Putin's visit to Vietnam is expected to strengthen ties between the two nations, with a focus on economic, educational, and defense cooperation.

This move is seen as Russia's attempt to assert its influence in Asia amidst international sanctions over Ukraine.

However, the US has expressed concern, viewing this engagement as a potential threat to its strategic goals in Vietnam and a challenge to the narrative of Russia's isolation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Putin aims to deepen strategic partnership with Vietnam

What is Putin expecting to gain from visit to Vietnam

By Chanshimla Varah 04:40 pm Jun 20, 202404:40 pm

What's the story Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Hanoi on Thursday, following a rare meeting with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un. The visit is aimed at boosting economic ties with friendly countries and showing that Western sanctions are not having an impact. Communist-run Vietnam appears to be an obvious choice, given its non-aligned foreign policy and close historical connections to Moscow. Here is the itinerary for Putin's visit and what Moscow is looking to gain.

Discussions

Putin's visit focuses on Ukraine conflict and defense cooperation

During his stay in Vietnam, Putin is scheduled to meet with Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong, state President To Lam, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Putin's travel to Hanoi, like his visit to Pyongyang, may herald a strengthening of relations between the two countries as the Russian leader seeks help in the midst of international sanctions over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Agreements

Putin aims to deepen strategic partnership with Vietnam

The visit is also anticipated to result in the signing of several bilateral documents covering economic, educational, and energy cooperation. Additionally, defense cooperation will be a significant part of the talks as Russia has historically been a leading arms supplier to Vietnam. For Vietnam, maintaining strong defense ties with Russia is crucial for its national security strategy and serves as a counterbalance to both China and the United States.

Diplomacy

Russia showcases clout in Asia, Vietnam balances relations

Additionally, Putin's visit to Vietnam serves as an opportunity for Russia to demonstrate its enduring influence in Asia, especially at a time when it faces significant pushback from Western nations due to its actions in Ukraine. "Russia is signaling that it is not isolated in Asia despite the Ukraine war, and Vietnam is reinforcing a key traditional relationship even as it...diversifies ties with newer partners," AP quoted Prashanth Parameswaran, a fellow with the Wilson Center's Asia Program, as saying.

Concerns

US expresses concern over Putin's visit to Vietnam

Meanwhile, the United States, which leads the sanctions against Russia, has expressed concern over Putin's visit to Vietnam. A US embassy spokesperson in Hanoi stated, "No country should give Putin a platform to promote his war of aggression and otherwise allow him to normalize his atrocities." The US views Vietnam's engagement with Russia as undermining the narrative that Western sanctions and diplomatic efforts have left Moscow isolated, and potentially threatening US strategic goals in Vietnam.