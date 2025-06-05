New Zealand PM's staff, who secretly filmed sex workers, resigns
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is contemplating new privacy laws following allegations against his deputy chief press secretary, Michael Forbes.
Forbes has been accused of recording sex workers without their consent and secretly photographing women at the gym.
The allegations were first reported by a local news outlet, which claimed that Forbes recorded audio of sessions with sex workers and took unauthorized photos of women in public places.
'Shocked' Luxon reacts to allegations against Forbes
Prime Minister Luxon said he was "shocked" by the allegations against Forbes. He added that it was still unclear if Forbes had broken the law.
"If you're a New Zealander you ask quite legitimate questions about how does this behavior happen, and is it legal or illegal," he told reporters on Thursday.
"I have that same reaction to it as well."
Forbes has since resigned
Forbes, who was Luxon's deputy chief press secretary, has since resigned.
In a statement to the media, he said, "I want to offer my sincerest apologies to the women I have harmed."
The allegations against him came to light after a sex worker in July 2024 noticed his phone was recording audio while he was in the shower.
She told Stuff that she and others working that night asked Forbes for his phone PIN code and then searched his phone.
Police received complaint last year
They claim to have discovered many audio recordings of sex workers' sessions, albums full of images of women, and films of women getting ready to go out shot through a window at night.
Last July, police received a complaint from a Wellington brothel about photos on a client's phone.
However, they later decided the case didn't meet the threshold for prosecution.
At the time of the incident, Forbes was the press secretary to social development minister Louise Upston.
I sought professional help: Forbes
He became acting deputy press secretary to Luxon in February.
After resigning, Forbes has offered an apology for his actions.
"In the past, I was in a downward spiral due to unresolved trauma and stress, and when confronted with the impacts of my behavior a year ago, I sought professional help, which is something I wish I had done much earlier."