PhonePe, SBI launch co-branded credit card: What are the benefits?
By Dwaipayan Roy
Jul 22, 2025
04:51 pm
What's the story

SBI Card and PhonePe have teamed up to launch a co-branded credit card, called the PhonePe SBI Card. The innovative offering comes in two variants: SELECT BLACK and PURPLE. The primary goal of this partnership is to reward customers for their everyday spending on the PhonePe app with up to 10% value back as reward points.

Reward points

Up to 10% value back on spends

The PhonePe SBI Card variants offer different reward structures. The SELECT BLACK card offers up to 10% value back as reward points on spends made through the PhonePe app, while other online shopping transactions fetch up to 5% back. Both variants are available on RuPay and VISA networks, with RuPay versions enabling UPI linking for payments at millions of merchants.

Additional perks

Travel and gift vouchers

The PhonePe SBI Card offers rewards on spends across categories like bills, groceries, travel bookings, utilities, and insurance premiums. The joining fee for these cards is returned as PhonePe e-gift vouchers—₹1,500 for SELECT BLACK, and ₹500 for PURPLE. Both versions also offer milestone travel vouchers: a ₹5,000 voucher on yearly spends of ₹5 lakh for SELECT BLACK users, and a ₹3,000 voucher on annual spends of ₹3 lakh for PURPLE cardholders.

Others

Apply and pay bills on PhonePe

The SELECT BLACK card also offers domestic lounge access and a Priority Pass membership, along with a 1% fuel surcharge waiver. Customers can apply for the card and repay bills directly on the PhonePe app. SBI Card MD and CEO Salila Pande said this partnership will drive credit card adoption and digital payments in India, while PhonePe CEO Sameer Nigam said it will make formal credit more accessible.